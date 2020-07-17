Two tribal chiefs oppose proposed agreement with state

Two Oklahoma tribal chiefs said Friday they oppose an agreement in principle announced the previous day by the state’s attorney general regarding jurisdiction questions after a landmark Supreme Court decision.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office announced Thursday an agreement with The Muscogee (Creek), Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations regarding future legislation after a federal ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
But Principal Chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation David Hilland and Seminole Nation of Oklahoma Chief Greg P. Chilcoat said Friday they disagree with the proposal.
“As the Chief, I very much believe that collaboration between federal, state, and tribal governments is critical and necessary following the Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt,” Hill said. “That collaboration, however, does not require congressional legislation.”
Hunter’s office said Thursday the parties agreed upon recommendations to be made to Oklahoma’s congressional delegation “a set of principles that memorialize our shared position” in criminal jurisdiction, civil jurisdiction, and other general provisions with the goal of seeing the principles implemented in federal law “for purposes of enhancing and clarifying respective State and Tribal jurisdiction, both criminal and civil, without limiting the jurisdiction or immunities of either the State or any Nation.”
Hill said his tribe will continue to pursue all appropriate intergovernmental agreements to ensure public safety within its borders and will continue to build upon them.
“The Muscogee (Creek) Nation will oppose any proposed legislation that diminishes the Nation’s sovereignty,” Hill said.
Chilcoat said his tribe did not consent to the agreement between the other four tribes and the state and was not involved in any discussions before the Thursday announcement.
“The Nation requires respectful and meaningful government-to-government discussions directly with the state,” Chilcoat said. “Until such government-to-government discussions occur, and the Nation has an opportunity to fully conduct its own due diligence to any such proposed legislation, the Seminole Nation does not consent to being obligated to an agreement between the other four tribes and the state.”
Hunter said Hill's statements come "as a stunning and regrettable reversal of commitments and assurances to me."
"This is neither in the best interest of the state of Oklahoma nor its tribal citizens," Hunter said. "Legislation is necessary to clarify the criminal and civil uncertainty created by the McGirt decision. I am deeply disappointed in Chief Hill for withdrawing from this process. It is my hope that both the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the Seminole Nation will recommit to our agreement on legislation that preserves public safety and promotes continued economic growth.”
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said tribal leaders will follow the Thursday announcement to confirm that nothing has been “given up” in the negotiated framework shared with the state.
“The Choctaw Nation, working in unity with leaders of other tribal nations, is actively shaping the congressional response to the historic McGirt ruling to ensure we preserve the magnitude and integrity of the monumental win in future federal legislation,” Batton said. “Our commitment is to strengthen not weaken our tribal hard-earned rights to self-government.”
Batton said the tribe will not “acquiesce our rights to self-determination through our sovereignty to anyone or any government body.”
“Working together, we stand the highest possibility to achieve historical advancements for our citizens and honor our ancestors who dreamed and fought for this day,” Batton said.
No comments were made by leaders of the Chickasaw or Cherokee Nations as this story was being prepared for publication.
