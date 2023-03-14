Two men indicted for their roles during an August 2022 shooting in Longtown have pleaded guilty in federal court.
Justin Derick Breshears, and Ronnie Gene Casey Jr., both of Hanna, were each indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country, assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Court records show in a plea deal with federal prosecutors, both men pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country with the remaining indictments dismissed.
Federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a two point decision in sentencing guidelines due to the men’s “affirmative acceptance of responsibility.” The deal states prosecutors could also move for a third point reduction if the men can “adequately demonstrate” their acceptance of responsibility to the court.
The men face a maximum of 20 years in a federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine along with mandatory supervised released with the final decision to be made by federal judge.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states the investigation into the shooting began after a man arrived at the McAlester Regional Health Center with numerous gunshot wounds.
A woman who brought the shooting victim to the hospital said she was at the residence with the victim and another man when a car pulled into the driveway and the two men stepped out to see who it was, with gunshots heard moments later, the affidavit states.
Court documents show the victim survived the shooting and was struck four times in his abdomen and once in his left arm.
Deputies arrived at the residence and found multiple bullet holes in the front of the residence with exit holes in the rear of the residence along with numerous shell casings in the front yard with blood on the front porch and driveway and inside the residence, the report states.
According to the affidavit, investigators from the Norman Police Department contacted PCSO with information obtained about the shooting, including information that the shooting was made in retaliation.
A man who was inside the vehicle later came forward and spoke with investigators saying that Casey, Breshears, and the three others were in the car and that the two men were going to assault the shooting victim due to an incident with a woman, the affidavit states.
The witness said the two men both fired toward the residence with black 9 mm pistols that they threw out of the car window after fleeing the scene, the report states.
A third person who was in the vehicle, Brittany Wood, 36, of Checotah, was individually indicted with assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country. Wood pleaded guilty to the indictment and currently awaits sentencing.
Casey and Breshears will both be sentenced at a later date following the conclusion of a pre-sentence investigation report.
