Two men being held in the LeFlore County jail are accused of “performing some type of surgery they had no license to do" on a male victim.
LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said during a press conference streamed Tuesday afternoon by multiple outlets that Thomas Evans Gates, and Bobby Lee Allen were arrested on complaints stemming from a male victim who was taken to the McAlester Regional Health Center for injuries to the “private area.”
"Right now we're in the process of going through the evidence that we have," Derryberry said.
LeFlore County Detention Center records show both Allen and Gates were being held on separate $295,000 bonds.
Records show initial complaints against the two include medical battery, maiming, aggressive assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy, desecration human member, outrage public decency/gross injury, and possession of controlled deadly substance/paraphernalia, according to jail records.
Derryberry said charges are pending against the two individuals and would be filed within the next day.
He said his department received a call around Oct. 14 about a victim at the McAlester Regional Health Center who “had some type of medical procedure done by individuals that didn't have a medical license.”
Derryberry said his department was directed to a residence south of LeFlore in LeFlore County that is owned by Gates and Allen.
He said the incident happened around 4:44 p.m. Oct. 14, and his department obtained a search warrant the next day and executed it around 6 p.m. Oct. 15 with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the district attorney's office’s drug task force.
“We did find evidence of possible crimes being committed and maybe surgeries being performed inside the residence,” Derryberry said.
Derryberry said he requested assistance from the OSBI and FBI in the matter.
He said Gates and Allen weren’t at the residence, but they were located and detained with assistance from the McAlester Police Department.
“We did respond to the McAlester Regional Health Center in the matter and upon the request of LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department, we did detain them,” Preston Rodgers said.
Rodgers said MPD first spoke with the victim on Oct. 14 and passed the information to LeFlore County
He said MPD responded the next day to MRHC, where the accused tried to visit the victim before officers detained the two and transported them to Pittsburg County Jail.
Derryberry said the two suspects lived in LeFlore County for about two years and have a residence in Texas.
