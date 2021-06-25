Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a motorcycle Friday in McAlester.
Members of the McAlester Fire Department and McAlester Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision collision around 11:42 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Carl Albert Parkway and Fourteenth Street — now known as Herbert McIntosh Jr. Street.
McAlester Police Lt. Preston Rogers said upon initial investigation it appeared a white Chevrolet Impala failed to yield to oncoming traffic from a private drive and collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle carrying two occupants.
Names of those involved were not immediately released.
He said both occupants of the motorcycle were transported by the McAlester Fire Department to the McAlester Regional Health Center for further evaluation.
The driver of the Impala was also taken for further evaluation as the incident was still under investigation early Friday afternoon.
McAlester Police Officer Eli Hass and Danny Kelley are investigating the incident.
