The city of Tulsa is asking a federal appeals court to issue a stay on a recent decision involving the city’s ability to prosecute Native Americans for municipal violations to allow the city to appeal the ruling to the nation’s highest court.
The city of Tulsa is asking the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a stay on its June 28 ruling that the 1898 Curtis Act no longer applies to the northeast Oklahoma city and that Tulsa does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute Native Americans for municipal violations.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement he authorized city attorneys to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court so all parties involved could have better clarity following the 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
“It is bad for everyone involved for us to continue relying on litigation to clear up these issues. All of this will be cleared up over time, but the sooner it is the sooner we can all be working together,” Bynum said. “And I am confident that when the tribal nations, Oklahoma, and Tulsa are all working together no one can stop us.”
Tulsa argues if the mandate is allowed to go into effect on July 19, “the City will have to conduct a significant change in the way it proceeds with law enforcement, code enforcement, municipal prosecution, and other important aspects of city business.”
“This case presents a substantial question for Supreme Court review,” the motion filed by the city of Tulsa states. “At issue in this case is whether the Curtis Act of 1898 is applicable to allow the city of Tulsa to enforce its municipal ordinances against all inhabitants, including Indians.”
Both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals have ruled the McGirt decision only applied to criminal matters.
Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill said in a press release that the “sky was not falling” and that Tulsa Police can still enforce municipal laws through a cross-deputization agreement signed with the Nation in 2006.
“We know what to do; the Tenth Circuit opinion helps solidify that,” Hill said. “When tribes are empowered and municipal partners work with us, communities are safer.”
The case was argued in front of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals after Justin Hooper, a member of the Choctaw Nation, was fined $150 for a traffic violation in 2018 by the Tulsa Police Department.
Hooper filed for post-conviction relief following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma recognizing the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was never disestablished and the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes committed by Native Americans.
The city argued it had the authority to prosecute municipal violations committed by Native Americans through Section 14 of the Curtis Act, a law from 1898 that predates Oklahoma’s statehood.
The section of the Act states “all inhabitants of such cities and towns, without regard to race, shall be subject to all laws and ordinances of such city or town governments, and shall have equal rights.”
A municipal judge for the city of Tulsa and the Northern District of Oklahoma agreed with the city’s argument and denied Hooper’s motion.
Judges for the Tenth Circuit wrote in their June 28 opinion the Northern District “erred in granting dismissal of Mr. Hooper’s declaratory judgement claim because even if the Curtis Act was never repealed, it is no longer applicable to Tulsa.”
Congress passed the Curtis Act in 1898 to force allotment of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation and abolish the tribe’s court system to allow the incorporation of cities within Indian Country, such as Tulsa, to operate under the laws of Arkansas prior to Oklahoma’s statehood.
Attorneys for Hooper argued the Curtis Act no longer applied as the city of Tulsa is now operating under Oklahoma state law.
The Appeals Court agreed with Hooper’s argument.
“Upon statehood, Tulsa became a municipality subject to the laws of the Oklahoma Territory, until the point it was reorganized under Oklahoma state law. So, by its express terms, Section 14 of the Curtis Act no longer applied to Tulsa upon statehood, and Tulsa had no “present rights and powers” stemming from the Curtis Act to be preserved by the Oklahoma Constitution,” the court wrote in its opinion.
Tulsa argues the implementation of the ruling will have “far reaching effects in the City of Tulsa which could subject to the City to other litigation during the interim should the Court not issue a stay of the mandate.”
The motion states attorneys for Hooper object to the request for stay.
