Only one out of the three area Choctaw Nation Tribal Council seats up for grabs will go to election this year.
The filing period for Choctaw Nation Tribal Council seats 6, 10, and 12 ended Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with District 6 incumbent Jennifer Woods and District 12 incumbent James Frazier running opposed, according to the Choctaw Nation Election Board.
Since Woods and Frazier are unopposed, the two council members will be certified as the winners at a later date and sworn in for new terms Monday, September 6, 2021.
For the District 10 council seat, Sherman Bo Miller challenges incumbent Anthony Dillard, who was first elected to the seat in 2005.
District 10 includes Atoka, northern Bryan and southern Pittsburg counties.
Other Tribal Council seats up for election are Districts 4, 7, and 9.
In District 4, a new council member will be elected between Jess Henry and Jennifer Roberts, as incumbent Delton Cox did not file for reelection.
District 7 will also have a new council member, as Jack Austin Sr. did not file for reelection.
Adrian Johnico, Joey Tom, James H. Smith, and Melissa Reich all filed for the District 7 seat.
District 9 Councilman James Dry is running unopposed for his seat.
The Contest of Candidacy Period begins at 8: a.m. Thursday, April 22, and ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 23. Any contests of candidacy can be made in Membership Conference Room #1251 at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters in Durant.
According to the Choctaw Nation Election Board, all prospective candidates are pending qualification checks.
A ballot listing the qualified candidates will be released after verification.
Mail-in ballots will be mailed in June with in-person early voting on July 9 and the General Election on July 10.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
