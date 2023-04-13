A trial is scheduled for later this month in a case where a man alleges Pittsburg County jail staff mocked him and refused medical treatment for a condition he suffered in jail.
Dustin Lance, 37, is asking for more than $5 million in damages after he says he suffered “irreparable and permanent damage” due to a medication-induced erection lasting more than 91 hours while in jail. He alleged Pittsburg County Jail staff showed “indifference and cavalier” attitude toward his health while he was in jail between Dec. 15, 2016, and Dec. 19, 2016.
Joel Kerns was sheriff at the time of the alleged incident and is named in the lawsuit "in his individual capacity." Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris was sworn in as sheriff Jan. 4, 2017 and is only named in the lawsuit "in his official capacity."
Also named in the lawsuit are three former jailers of the Pittsburg County Jail.
During a pretrial conference held Thursday at the federal courthouse in Muskogee, counsel for Lance estimated five days will be needed for trial.
Court documents state Lance was booked into the Pittsburg County Jail on Nov. 11, 2016, after he was charged with second-degree burglary and possession charges.
Lance’s lawsuit states that on Dec. 15, 2016, he took a Trazodone pill that was given to him by another inmate.
According to WebMD, Trazodone is commonly prescribed as an anti-depressant.
The petition states that the next day, Lance suffered a side effect from the drug that led to his condition.
Lance received an own recognizance bond after Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills signed an order for Lance’s release due to medical issues after he spent 39 days in jail.
Settlements were not reached by the parties involved in two settlement conferences held since the case was filed in 2017.
Lance’s case was remanded back to the Eastern District of Oklahoma after the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in January 2021 overturned a September 2019 dismissal in the case.
The Tenth Circuit’s decision reversed a decision made by U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White to grant a motion of summary judgment regarding Morris in his official capacity.
The Appeals Court concluded that after reviewing the evidence in the case, three of the four jail employees “violated a clearly established constitutional right” and that White “erred in granting their motions for summary judgement” while finding that a fourth jail employee did not violate Lance’s constitutional rights.
According to court documents, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gerald L. Jackson will preside over jury selection set for 9 a.m. April 24.
White will preside over the trial that is currently scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. April 24 at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.
