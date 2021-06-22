EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Great Balls of Fire donated free pizza and soft drinks — plus wrist bands for free bowling.
2. Fun door prizes will be available.
3. Learn how you can fight against substance use and abuse among youth.
WHY ATTEND?
“We want to raise awareness in the community regarding youth substance use and abuse and to provide resources regarding substance use and abuse, treatment, counseling, specific alcohol laws and more,” said Stephanie Peters, with the STOP Substance Abuse Pittsburg County Taskforce.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Check out the event’s Facebook page by searching for Strike! Up the Conversation.
See more on page A2
Thursday
Straight Outta COVID, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Rover Taxi, 426 South Main Street in McAlester. Southeastern Equality (SeEq)-McAlester Chapter of Oklahomans for Equality is hosting a free meet-and-greet for locals.
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free and fun trivia competition.
Friday
Live music at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 8 p.m., 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester.
Buffalo Chip Championship, noon to 6 p.m., at Buffalo Run Disc Golf Course in McAlester. Early player check-in for the Buffalo Chip Championship. More information available at www.dgscene.com.
Saturday
Independence Celebration, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., BierKraft at 925 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester. A celebration of America, including a new release called Classic American Pilsner and live music from local band Prescription Strength.
Buffalo Chip Championship, 8 a.m. at Buffalo Run Disc Golf Course in McAlester. First starts at 8 a.m. for all pools, second round follows lunch break. More information available at www.dgscene.com.
Concerts at the Xtreme Amphitheater in Eufaula. The venue hosts concerts every weekend in June and July, with Bo Posey Band on June 26, Stoney LaRue and Jason Boland on July 4, Mason Jar Revival Band on July 17, Bottoms Up Band on July 24, and the Deadweight Band on July 31. Tickets for each concert are available for purchase at www.xtremeresortok.com
Sunday
Buffalo Chip Championship, 8 a.m., at Buffalo Run Disc Golf Course in McAlester. Final round starts at 8 a.m. with awards to follow. More information available at www.dgscene.com.
Patriotic Dinner and Concert featuring Hunter Erwin, 6 p.m., High Hill Baptist Church at 4276 High Hill Road in McAlester. Hamburgers and hot dogs with country gospel music.
Send us upcoming events in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.