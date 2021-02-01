A teen accused of threatening to shoot up McAlester High School entered a plea of no contest and received a one-year deferred sentenced in a reduced charge, according to court documents.
Alexis Wilson, 19, was charged with felony act of terrorism in 2019, but signed a misdemeanor acknowledgment and waiver of rights that reduced the charge Friday, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Court documents state the charge was reduced to outraging public decency with alternate counts dismissed without costs in the conviction.
Wilson must also pay a $200 fine and court costs within 10 days, per court documents.
Court documents state deputies arrested Wilson on Sept. 16, 2019, after she showed a coworker at a pizza restaurant photos of her new AK-47 rifle and she allegedly said she planned to kill “400 students for fun.”
McAlester school officials locked down all campuses and took additional security measures on that day.
Pittsburg County sheriff’s deputies seized an AK-47 rifle, six ammunition clips, high-velocity bullets and a 12-gauge shotgun with a stock sleeve for extra shells from Wilson’s residence, court documents state.
Court documents state a receipt shows Wilson purchased a Century Arms VSKA 7.62x39 AK-47 with a clip, five additional magazines and 160 rounds of high-caliber ammunition from a McAlester gun store.
A deputy testified at a previous court date that Wilson legally purchased the gun.
Wilson was booked into the Pittsburg County Jail in 2019 wearing a T-shirt referencing “The Anarchist Cookbook” — the 1971 book advocating for violent civil disobedience that has been found among the belongings of school shooters.
A deputy later testified that Wilson said she was previously removed from McAlester schools for violent tendencies.
The deputy also testified he saw on Wilson’s phone references to the Columbine shooting, pictures of McAlester High School’s graduation venue, and dates and warnings in reference to McAlester’s graduation ceremonies.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.