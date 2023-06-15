The nation’s highest court on Thursday upheld the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act in a historic decision for tribal law and sovereignty.
Judges for the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in Haaland v. Brackeen that the Act was constitutional. Challengers to the law claimed the Act discriminated against non-Native families, Congress did not have the authority to pass the Act, and that the act was anti-commandeering.
“But the bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing.” U.S. Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the opinion of the court.
President Joe Biden said he stood alongside tribal nations in the celebration of the court’s decision and nations’ “painful history” of the forced assimilation of Native children loomed over the decision.
“These were acts of unspeakable cruelty that affected generations of Native children and threatened the very survival of Tribal Nations,” Biden said in a press release. “The Indian Child Welfare Act was our Nation’s promise: never again.”
ICWA was enacted in 1978 by Congress to govern the removal and out-of-home placement of Native American children after it was found Native children were removed from their homes and communities at a higher rate than non-Native children.
According to the Act, the child’s biological family is given first preference, followed by members of the child’s tribe, then members of any other tribe, with placement with a non-Native American family as a last resort.
The Act clarifies tribal nations have sovereignty and exclusive jurisdiction over their members who reside on tribal land and establishes a process for transferring cases to tribal court in other cases.
Thursday’s decision came after a federal judge in Texas first ruled the Act unconstitutional in 2018.
A white couple, Chad and Jennifer Brackeen, sought to adopt a 10-month-old Native American child. The child remained in the couple’s custody for more than a year when a Texas state judge used ICWA in a ruling to place the child with a Native family.
The Brackeens later won custody of the child in state court with the decision later appealed to the Northern District of Texas.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled the Act unconstitutional and wrote in his opinion the racial classification of children has not been shown to serve a “compelling governmental interest” and found the Act violated the Fifth, Tenth, and Fourteenth amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
O’Conner’s decision was appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and a panel of three judges upheld the constitutionality of ICWA “with partial dissent.” That led to an en banc panel of 16-judges within the Fifth Circuit split in the constitutionality of the Act.
The en banc panel’s decision was then appealed to the nation’s highest court with argument in the case held in November 2022.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., whose tribe was a party in the case, celebrated Thursday’s decision.
“Today’s decision is a major victory for Native tribes, children, and the future of our culture and heritage,” Hoskin said in a release following the decision. “ It is also a broad affirmation of the rule of law, and of the basic constitutional principles surrounding relationships between Congress and tribal nations.”
Hoskin said he hopes the decision will end the political attacks aimed at diminishing tribal sovereignty.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said in a release the tribe is glad to see ICWA stand and that the Act remains a critical part of protecting Native American heritage and tribal sovereignty.
“The Choctaw Nation will continue to support children and families through its foster care system, Indian Child Welfare team, tribal attorneys and over 100 tribal services,” Batton said.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in a concurring opinion that it is often Native American tribes come to the court seeking justice “only to leave with bowed heads and empty hands.”
“But that is not because this court has no justice to offer them. Our Constitution reserves for the tribes a place—an enduring place— in the structure of American life,” Gorsuch wrote. “It promises them sovereignty for as long as they wish to keep it.”
Gorsuch wrote the Constitution gave the federal government and Congress certain power aimed at “building a lasting peace” and that Congress passed the Act to give Native American parents the right to raise their families as they please and Native children to grow in the culture and the communities of Native Americans “to resist fading into the twilight of history.
“All of that is in keeping with the Constitution’s original design,” Gorsuch wrote.
