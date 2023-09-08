Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN LATIMER AND NORTHEASTERN PITTSBURG COUNTIES THROUGH 545 PM CDT... At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles north of Blocker, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Wilburton... Red Oak... Crowder... Higgins... Damon... Blocker... Robbers Cave State Park... Arrowhead State Park... Gowen... Featherston... Panola... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH