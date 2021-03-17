Open Records Act requests revealed pay varies for local elected government officials.
The News-Capital submitted information requests under the Oklahoma Open Records Act for Sunshine Week, the annual nationwide initiative to highlight the importance of public information and transparency in government being celebrated this week. The newspaper will publish stories additional stories this week on the responses received from local governmental bodies.
Oklahoma’s Open Records Act allows any citizen to request public records from a public body — also requiring those agencies to allow prompt and reasonable access to records.
Public records are defined under the Oklahoma Open Records Act as all documents created or received by a public official or body, or their representatives, relating to public business, funds or property.
The News-Capital submitted requests to municipal governments in McAlester, Carlton Landing, Haileyville, Hartshorne, Kiowa, Krebs, Pittsburg, Quinton, and Savanna for salary amounts for elected officials, among other requests for Sunshine Week.
McAlester’s mayor is paid $75 a month, while city councilors are paid $50 a month. McAlester City Clerk Cora Middleton fulfilled the News-Capital’s request for multiple documents within 24 hours after receiving it — even though several documents already appear on the city’s website.
Carlton Landing’s elected officials do not get paid, nor do the mayor and council members in Haileyville.
Hartshorne’s mayor is paid a $3,000 annual salary, while city councilors receive $300 per year apiece.
Kiowa’s Board of Trustees approved during the Feb. 25 meeting to set their salaries at $200, according to an ordinance obtained through an Open Records Act request. The pay will go into effect April 1 for board members in Wards 1, 3 and 5, while the pay will become effective April 1, 2023, for board members in wards 2 and 4. Kiowa’s mayor will make $400 per year starting April 1, 2021, and is elected by the board.
Krebs pays its mayor $300 per month and its city councilors $125 per month.
Pittsburg pays its board of trustees members $10 monthly and clerk/treasurer $20 monthly.
Quinton town officials had several questions regarding the News-Capital’s Open Records Act request and responded, but the documents were not available as this story was being prepared for publication.
Savanna officials told the News-Capital on a call to town hall that they didn’t have anyone available to fulfill a records request and referred to a different number. A call to that number led to a representative asking to send the request to a personal email — which was not answered. The News-Capital also delivered a hard copy of the request to Savanna’s town hall on March 9. The News-Capital called town hall again Monday morning with a return call coming at 5 p.m. that day to say the records were being gathered. The documents were not available as this story was being prepared for publication.
Oklahoma’s open Records Act states any official or employee of a public body in Oklahoma is subject to the state’s Open Records Act. Public bodies include any board, office, commission or agency supported by or expending public funds, or operating public property.
The law states a public body must have at least one person available to fulfill a records request at all times.
A fee for searching and copying records may be charged if the request is for commercial purposes or it would disrupt essential functions of the public body. Fees can’t exceed 25¢ per page for 8 1⁄2 x 14” or smaller; and can’t exceed $1 for a certified copy.
But a search fee can’t be charged when the release of records is in the public interest or to the news media.
