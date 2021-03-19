None of the Pittsburg County elected officials received a raise in 2020 — and there’s a reason for that.
County commissioners said if there are not enough funds to give an across-the-board raise to all of the approximately 200 county employees on the payroll, then none of the elected officials get one either, including themselves.
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell quickly responded to an open records request made by the News-Capital in preparation for Sunshine Week, which recognizes Oklahoma’s Open Records Act and Open Meeting Act. As soon as Trammell received the request regarding the pay and benefits of county officials, she picked up her phone and had the initial information available in less than a minute. Additional information regarding how pay raises are handled were answered through followup questions.
County elected officials in Pittsburg County make the same salary of $57,033.84 annually — regardless of experience, ability or years on the job.
For example, District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith who is beginning his fifth four-year term, makes the same $57,033.84 that a newly-elected commissioner with no experience would be paid.
It’s a legislative requirement that all of the county elected officials in a specific county make the same salary — but the salaries can vary from county-to-county due to population and economic disparities in things such as property valuations.
Not only do Smith, District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman make the same salary, but other county-elected make the same amount as well.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris, County Assessor Michelle Fields, County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler and County Court Clerk Pam Smith as well as Trammell are all paid $57,033.84 annually.
County commissioners approve all pay raises for county employees, including themselves and all the other countywide elected officials as well.
State Statutes allows for county commissioners in an Excise Board County such as Pittsburg County to give themselves and other county-elected officials a raise without including one for all county employees — but all three current commissioners said they are committed to seeing that doesn’t occur under their watch. Either all county employees receive a raise, or nobody does, they said.
All raises approved by the county commissioners must also be approved by the Pittsburg County Excise Board, a three member panel consisting of Boyd Cable, James Shropshire and Matt McGowan.
During the most recent raise for county elected officials, which Trammell said occurred in 2019, all county-elected officials as well as the approximately 200 other full-time county employees received a $100 a month raise.
With challenges brought on by the pandemic as well as other budgetary issues, no Pittsburg County employees — including the elected officials — received a raise in 2020. However, county officials in some counties have given themselves raises, without giving one of the same amount to other county employees.
In December, 2020, a split vote gave Oklahoma County elected officials a $17,000 pay raise, boosting their annual salaries by $17,000 annually, from $105,000 to $122,000, according to multiple media reports.
Referring to giving county elected officials a pay raise without including one for all county employees, Smith said that’s not the way county commissioners operate in Pittsburg County.
“You don’t give yourself one, when you can’t give employees a raise,” Smith said.
Selman agreed.
“I’m not going to take nothing myself, I can’t give my ‘hands,’” Selman said.
Rogers also said he will not approve a raise for himself and the other elected officials if all county employees do not receive one.
“We’re no better than them,” Rogers said.
In Oklahoma County, not only the county commissioners, but all of the county elected officials vote on whether to give themselves a pay raise.
Why do all the elected officials vote on whether county elected officials get a pay raise in Oklahoma County, while only the county commissioners and Excise Board members vote on pay raises in Pittsburg County?
Trammell said the commissioners and Excise Board approve raises in Pittsburg County because it is an Excise Board County, which means the commissioners present a budget — which would include any money for raises — and the Excise Board can either approve it or disapprove it.
All county elected officials vote on raise in Oklahoma County, Tulsa County and some other counties, because they are considered Budget Board counties, she said — meaning all elected officials vote on the county budget.
Smith also noted that in Pittsburg County, any pay raises passed by the commissioners must be passed by the Excise Board as well.
“It’s not worth a dime until the Excise Board passes it,” Smith said.
In addition to salaries, county elected officials also receive benefits, including an option of driving a county vehicle, or driving their own vehicle.
All three county commissioners as well as Sheriff Morris have opted to drive a county vehicle, with the county providing the fuel, Trammell said in response to a query.
County officials who have opted to drive their own vehicle are Trammell, the county clerk; Pam Smith, the court clerk; Jennifer Lexox-Hackler, the county treasurer, and Michelle Fields, the county assessor.
Trammell said the county elected officials who are providing their own vehicles get $500 per month for travel, except Fields, who gets $600.
“The assessor normally does a little bit more for traveling, because she visits properties,” Trammell said. It’s then up to the county elected officials who opt to drive their own vehicle and who receive the county travel compensation to keep their vehicles in good working order.
“We pay for that out of our own pocket,” Trammell said. “You pay for the upkeep of your own vehicle and for the fuel.”
Trammell said 100% of medical, dental and vision insurance, along with basic life insurance, is paid by the county for the county elected officials. One hundred percent of medical, dental, vision and basic life insurance is also paid for the approximately 200 full-time county employees, she said.
County elected officials and county employees have the option to add their family members to the insurance, at a cost to the official or the employee, Trammell said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
