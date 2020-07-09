Following a Supreme Court decision regarding the prosecution of Native Americans within the Creek Nation, questions remain how the decision will ultimately affect the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
“As of today, the opinion is limited to the Creek Nation,” District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said. “Certainly, it has implications as to all Five Civilized Tribes.”
Sullivan said his office has identified “up to 6,000 cases” from Pittsburg County since 1990 that could potentially be affected by Thursday’s ruling.
“The specific affects are going to be on a case by case basis,” Sullivan said.
The 5-4 decision, authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, ruled land reserved for the Creek Nation in 1866 was never “disestablished” by Congress.
“Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law. Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word,” Gorsuch wrote in the affirmation.
Gorsuch was joined in the majority by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
The case was centered around 71-year-old Jimcy McGirt, a member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, who is serving a 500-year prison sentence out of Wagoner County District Court for molesting a child. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected his argument that only federal prosecutors should handle his case.
The ruling means his case falls under federal jurisdiction under the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gave the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans on tribal lands.
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma said although the specific ruling is in regard to the Creek Nation, the decision “strengthens the Choctaw Nation’s position that it has and has always had a reservation.”
Sullivan, when asked if defendants will have a choice whether to continue serving their state sentence or petition for a retrial in federal court, said they won’t have a choice.
“I know of no case law, statutory authority, nothing that let’s the defendant pick who prosecutes them,” Sullivan said. “If they violate something within the federal jurisdiction, you’re subject to federal prosecution. I don’t think the defendant can choose.”
According to the tribe, “No person within the Choctaw Nation—whether they are a tribal member or not—is above the law. Generally, tribal members who commit crimes will be subject to federal or tribal prosecution, and non-tribal members will remain subject to state prosecution.”
Recently out of Pittsburg County, the appeal of Devin Sizemore, 25, of Krebs, who was convicted and sentenced to life without parole by a Pittsburg County jury in Sept. 2018 for first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his daughter, Emily, was held in abeyance by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in February until the outcome of Murphy v. Sharp was decided.
Patrick Murphy, a Creek Nation citizen, also claimed to the Supreme Court he could only be prosecuted by the federal government for the 1999 death of George Jacobs near Henryetta. In a per curiam ruling, the Court affirmed the Murphy case for the reasons stated in McGirt.
Attorneys for Sizemore wrote the state lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute the first-degree murder charge “because he is an ‘Indian’ and the crime occurred in ‘Indian country.’” According to court documents, Sizemore is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office responded earlier this year to the claim that the defense failed to show the crime was committed in Indian Country and that the legal basis the claim was brought under is “not yet binding case law” and the claim is based without merit.
According to court documents, the Appeals Court was notified of the Supreme Court decision Thursday.
Sullivan said his office will continue to work with U.S. attorneys from the Eastern District of Oklahoma and the Choctaw Nation.
“We’re working closely with the federal government and we’ll work closely with the tribe as well to make sure it’s as smooth of a transition as it can be,” Sullivan said.
A joint statement was made Thursday by U.S. attorneys from the Northern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Oklahoma, regarding the decision.
“As Oklahoma’s United States Attorneys, we are confident tribal, state, local, and federal law enforcement will work together to continue providing exceptional public safety under this new ruling by the United States Supreme Court.”
Also, on Thursday, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office made a joint statement with the Muscogee (Creek), Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations, saying the tribes and the state are making progress towards an agreement addressing and resolving any significant jurisdictional issues raised by Thursday’s decision.
The statement said the Nations and the State are committed to ensuring that McGirt, Murphy, and all other offenders face justice for the crimes for which they are accused.
“The Nations and the State are committed to implementing a framework of shared jurisdiction that will preserve sovereign interests and rights to self-government while affirming jurisdictional understandings, procedures, laws, and regulations that support public safety, our economy, and private property rights. We will continue our work, confident that we can accomplish more together than any of us could alone.”
Following the decision, the Choctaw Nation launched a webpage dedicated to the ruling and how it could impact the 10.5 counties within the tribe’s boundaries.
According to the tribe, the decision “has no effect whatsoever on anyone’s ownership of property, and all existing contracts, leases, and title to property remain as they were before this decision. State law remains applicable for the most part especially with respect to persons who are not members of the Choctaw Nation (or another tribe) and on lands not owned by the tribe or tribal members.
Thursday’s decision will also have no effect on existing agreements between the tribe and the state, including the hunting and fishing compact.
More information from the Choctaw Nation can be found at www.choctawnation.com/mcgirt-vs-oklahoma.
