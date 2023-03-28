Governor Kevin Stitt today issued Executive Order 2023-06, directing all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday to honor the life and legacy of Officer Joseph Barlow. Flags should remain lowered on March 29 from 8:00AM until 5:00PM.
"The state of Oklahoma recognizes not only our law enforcement officers but the families of those who continue to protect and serve our communities and the sacrifices they make daily," said Gov. Stitt. "Our brave men and women in law enforcement face extraordinary peril while protecting our communities and I ask the entire state to join me in prayer for their ongoing safety."
Joseph’s exemplary service to the McAlester Police Department and our state will not be forgotten. Sadly, Joseph leaves behind a loving family, including his wife Chaise, and son Hudson, and parents Cindy and Shannon Barkley, Jerry Barlow, Jr. and Brenda Schoggins.
A service honoring Joseph’s life is scheduled for March 29, 2023, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.
The full order can be read here.
