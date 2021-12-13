Oklahoma's petitions asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse or limit its decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma are set for review in January.
The state’s more than 40 petitions — including one originating in Pittsburg County — seek the full reversal of the court’s decision in the landmark 2020 case. Oklahoma alternatively asks the nation's top court to limit its decision and allow the state to criminally prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans on reservations.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who was retried in federal court and sentenced to life in prison. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in 2021 applied the ruling to the Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Seminole, and Quapaw Nations.
The ruling gave the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native American defendants and victims within tribal lands under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act.
Court records show the case will be distributed to the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2022.
According to the court, a case only needs four votes to be accepted for review with all conference decisions to be published at a later date.
Attorney General John O’Connor said earlier in the year that the McGirt decision was “recklessly overbroad” and the decision is throwing Oklahomans into danger of having no law enforcement respond to a call for help.
“The U.S. Supreme Court got this decision wrong, and we are respectfully asking the Court to overturn its decision or to limit it to certain federal crimes,” O’Connor said.
Oklahoma filed 40 writs of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court since August — including one in the case against Devin Sizemore of McAlester.
Sizemore, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, was originally convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Pittsburg County District court for drowning his 21-month-old daughter Emily in a pond near Krebs and attacking officers attempting to stop him.
OCCA ruled in Sizemore’s case that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt applied to the Choctaw Nation with the state later dismissing the case.
Sizemore was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma on six counts — murder in Indian country, second degree murder in Indian country, voluntary manslaughter in Indian country, child abuse in Indian country, assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian country, and assault and battery on a police officer in Indian country, with his trial scheduled to begin in March 2022.
The state’s main argument comes in the case against Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta who was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment for child neglect in Tulsa County District Court.
OCCA overturned the case in April, ruling the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Castro-Huerta because the victim was a Cherokee and the crime occurred within the Cherokee Reservation.
The state appeals court has repeatedly denied the state’s argument of having concurrent jurisdiction stating the state’s theory is a “political matter” only addressable with Congress, not the court.
OCCA has also ruled that McGirt is not retroactive in cases where the defendant has exhausted all appeals and a final judgement issued.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
