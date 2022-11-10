Troopers from across Oklahoma gathered in McAlester this week for active shooter training required under the governor’s order.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June 2022 requiring all troopers with the Department of Public Safety to complete certified shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023.
The order, Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools, was signed after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
OHP Trooper Eric Foster said the executive order also mandates troopers be trained as trainers so they can teach the course statewide to local law enforcement officers, who have until July 2023 to go through the training as per the order.
“Troopers are in every part of this state,” Foster said. “And so, they will be able to be trained this way and then trained how to teach it so that they can go back to their local law enforcement partners that they work with everyday and be able to teach them the same techniques, terminology, movements, so that if God forbid something would happen, they can respond efficiently.”
Louisiana State University instructors teach troopers the latest techniques and information currently known about active shooter situations, he said.
Oklahoma utilizes LSU NCBRT/ACE’s Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response, aka LASER. The course addresses the aspects of planning and implementing a rapid law enforcement deployment to an active shooter incident through presentations, hands-on performance-based field training, and scenario-based practical exercises, according to LSU.
Approximately 50 troopers and a small number of agents from the ABLE Commission gathered at the Million Building in McAlester, for the three-day training.
Foster said approximately 550 troopers of the 725 troopers in the state completed the training and the agency was on track to meet the Jan. 1 deadline.
“We do these trainings multiple times a week at different locations across the state training troopers and also other municipal police departments,” Foster said.
Troopers went through three different scenarios Thursday afternoon that simulated different types of active shooter situation.
“This isn’t necessarily a classroom situation where they sit and instruct,” Foster said. “They take them through an active response where they are smelling gunpowder, they are hearing the pops of firearms, they are hearing screams, hearing stimulus, seeing simulated blood, things like that that make us respond in a certain way and effectively. That’s the best type of training.”
Scenarios included responses as a single trooper and in groups of two and three.
Local students enrolled in a criminal justice program assisted as portraying victims and shooters in the scenarios. Simulated guns and ammunition were also used as part of the training.
“This training is real to life,” Foster said. “The firearms have a recoil, they have a sound, they have gunpowder smell even though they are Simunition rounds. They’re not real bullets but they very much behave like that so the trooper can engrain that in their brain and training and use that for his response to act.”
Foster said he hopes the trainings shows residents that lessons have been learned from prior incidents such as Uvalde.
“People around the state of Oklahoma can have the confidence that ‘hey, if this happens, law enforcement is coming in, they aren’t standing outside.”
