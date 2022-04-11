An attorney for the Oklahoma Tax Commission said a lawsuit challenging the state's authority to tax Native Americans should not move forward as “available administrative remedies” have not been exhausted.
The Tax Commission filed the court document in response to a lawsuit filed by two Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma citizens from McAlester stating Oklahoma does not have the right to tax tribal members who live on tribal lands and seeks repayment of taxes paid under protest.
Attorneys for Nellie and Harold Meashintubby, the McAlester couple who filed the lawsuit, are asking a federal judge to rule the Choctaw Nation Reservation is “Indian Country” under federal law and to prohibit the OTC from assessing, levying, and collecting taxes, including penalties and interest, upon the Meashintubbys, and that the income from the couple is not taxable by the state.
The lawsuit states the Meashintubbys amended their 2017 tax return to claim the exemption on the basis they lived and earned income in 2017 from sources within the Choctaw Nation Reservation, with the OTC denying the claim with “no legal basis.” A protest letter was sent to the OTC with no reply, the lawsuit states.
According to the court documents, the Tax Commission states the agency did issue letters denying the couple’s claim for the Exempt Tribal Income Exclusion for the 2017 and 2020 tax years but deny that a legal basis for the denial “was required to be provided by law.”
In response, the couple states they sent a letter to the OTC Chairman, dated November 12, 2021, and included a payment of the total tax due being paid under protest and included a notice of intent to file suit under Oklahoma law.
The OTC admits to the existence of the letter, but states the letter was addressed to a person who was no longer employed by the agency, and although it was mailed within 30-days, the OTC claims the letter was not “formal notice.”
“The Plaintiffs then initiated protests, and those matters are currently pending the administrative process,” the Tax Commission states. “The Commission has not issued a final appealable order for either protest. As such, Plaintiffs have failed to exhaust their administrative remedies, and this action is barred by the Tax Injunction Act.”
Attorneys for the couple asks if the federal Tax Injunction Act or other law prohibits relief from income taxes, then the judge would be asked to order an injunction against the state from imposing and taking any assertive action to collect interest or to penalize the couple under state law, the lawsuit states.
Along with the pending litigation through administrative processes, the OTC also states the court lacks jurisdiction due to Oklahoma being entitled to the Eleventh Amendment and sovereign immunity.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
