America's top court is scheduled argument in a case that could narrow the scope of a landmark ruling it made in 2020.
Oklahoma attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court in September 2021 for full reversal or limitation of the court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma — ruling Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, while it overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who was retried in federal court and sentenced to life in prison.
The ruling gave the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native American defendants and victims within tribal lands under federal jurisdiction, as per the Major Crimes Act with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in 2021 applying the ruling to the Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Seminole, and Quapaw Nations in eastern Oklahoma and stating the General Laws Act preempted state prosecutions for crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians in Indian country.
SCOTUS ruled in January to leave the decision intact but took up the question “whether a state has authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian country.”
Attorneys for the state of Oklahoma argue that OCCA’s analysis of the General Crimes Act was wrong and that no federal law or treaty says that the state cannot have concurrent jurisdiction over non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans.
“If States are powerless to punish non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians, they will effectively be required to ‘turn their backs on tribal citizens,”’ the state argued.
The state also argues that double jeopardy would not be a concern because the federal government and the state government are “separate sovereigns.”
“The ability of the State of Oklahoma to prosecute non-Indians in Indian country is vital to maintaining public safety,” the state argued
Attorneys for Castro-Huerta argue that there is no crisis in regard to criminal jurisdiction and that only Congress can address the issue.
“If Oklahoma believes it needs additional jurisdiction, it can ask Congress,” attorneys for Castro-Huerta wrote.
Filing briefs in support of the limiting of McGirt are the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association, The Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association, The Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers, the 27 Oklahoma District Attorneys, the states of Texas and Kansas, the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police, and the city of Tulsa.
All of the law enforcement groups that have submitted a brief claim that leaving McGirt as-is will leave “communities desperately unprotected and unable to enforce the safety measures they elected their local governments to provide” and that some Native American victims will not receive justice.
Attorneys for Castro-Huerta have said in prior filings that the briefs in support of the state’s argument “are tailor-made for congressional hearings” and do not belong in a court setting.
Castro-Huerta’s attorneys have until March 28 to file a response to the state’s argument brief filed in February.
SCOTUS will hear the argument in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta at 10 a.m. April 27.
