A small group of death penalty abolitionists gathered Thursday outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary to oppose the execution of longtime death-row inmate John Marion Grant.
Members of the Catholic Church, the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Death Penalty Action, and Witness to Innocence were among the groups represented.
The Rev. Bryan Brooks, pastor of the Church of St. Benedict in Broken Arrow, said: “We’re here to show a peaceful opposition to the use of capital punishment. There’s been a presence from the Catholic Church here for every execution that’s taken place since 1990.”
Brooks said his group also was there to pray for Gay Carter, the woman Grant was convicted for killing in 1998, and for her family.
“We will pray and lift her up,” Brooks said.
The pastor also said they were there to pray for Grant and his family, and the correctional officers who were involved in the execution.
“We do this as part of our witness to being pro-life,” Brooks said.
Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action, said the number of people who opposed the death penalty in the nation shows that the process does not work.
“That’s a signal that people are waking up to hold the death penalty as a bad public policy,” Bonowitz said. “It doesn’t protect us; we can be safe from people who have done horrible things without killing them because that’s what we do the vast majority of the time.”
Bonowitz encouraged legislators to take another look “at not fixing the death penalty” but abolishing it.
“Take the resources that we are wasting on the death penalty and put them into better services for murder victim family members,” Bonowitz said.
Separate protests were also held outside the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion and online via Zoom by the groups.
After holding two separate brief gatherings on their own, the anti-death penalty groups gathered into one and began praying and singing hymns.
When news spread about Grant’s death, the groups once again gathered into one while Brooks said a final prayer.
A lone McAlester woman stood outside the two groups by herself holding a sign that said, “Now Serving Justice!!”
The woman, who only identified herself as Britney, said she was there in support of the Carter family and to show people that executions are a “good thing.”
“This is justice for the families,” the woman said. “This is what they deserve. This is what Gay Carter deserves; to be remembered and to not just be forgotten.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com.
