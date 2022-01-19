McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.