Lois Jewell Welch, 66, of Wilburton, OK passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at The OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK.. Services will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The First Baptist Church of Wilburton, with the burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Miners Cemetery i…