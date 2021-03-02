A new program to help renters unable to pay rent and utilities if certain guidelines are met was announced this week by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will assist Choctaw Nation tribal members that are unable to pay rent and certain utilities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic if the household is at or below 80% of the area’s median income.
Eligible utility expenses are electric, water, gas, sewer, and trash removal and does not include telecommunications expenses such as telephone, internet, and cable television.
According to the tribe, the ERAP program will first help catch up overdue rent and utility bills first before aiding for current or future amounts due.
Tribal members who pay a mortgage or own their home are not eligible for the ERAP program.
To be eligible for the ERAP program, an applicant must demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by having a household income at or below 80% of the area median income or qualify for unemployment.
Income will be verified by 2020 tax returns, 60 days’ worth of pay stubs or proof of unemployment with tribal members receiving more than 90 days of unemployment benefits receiving priority.
Data provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development shows the 80% income for the state of Oklahoma for a one-person household is $36,550; two-person $41,800; three-person $47,000; four-person $52,250; five-person $56,400; six-person $60,600; seven-person $64,800; and $68,950 for an eight-person household.
Applicants who apply for rental assistance must have their landlord fill out a form stating how much overdue rent is owed, if any, along with listing the rent amount.
Tribal members applying for utility assistance must also fill out a form with a separate form for each utility requested.
“Landlords and utility companies must attest that they have not received, and will not receive, payments for these same monthly charges from any other sources,” the application states.
ERAP payments will be made directly to landlords and utilities, not to household members, according to the tribe.
The program is available to eligible tribal members across the United States with applications accepted through Nov. 30, 2021 or until funding is exhausted.
More information on the program can be obtained by calling 1-800-235-3087 or by emailing erap@choctawnation.com
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
