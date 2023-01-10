The spiritual adviser for a man scheduled to be executed Thursday filed a motion for an emergency stay to allow time for litigation in a lawsuit he filed after Oklahoma prisons officials barred him from the execution chamber.
Scott Eizember, 61, is set to be executed Thursday after he was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2003 shotgun killings of an older couple in eastern Oklahoma. The lawsuit claims the Oklahoma Department of Corrections violated Eizember’s right to free exercise of religion by rejecting his request of having his spiritual adviser, Dr. Rev. Jeff Hood, present in the execution chamber with him.
An injunction filed Tuesday asks a federal judge to prevent ODOC from executing Eizember until Hood is allowed to pray with Eizember “in his execution chamber.”
ODOC told the Associated Press in a Monday statement Hood was denied access to be inside the execution chamber due to Hood being an activist and prior arrests.
“Out of respect for the families of victims, ODOC will not allow the outbursts of activists to interfere, regardless of that activist’s declared role in this process,” DOC spokesman Josh Ward said in the statement to AP. “The spiritual advisor in this case has been arrested multiple times for such outbursts in other states, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the experiences of victims’ families and the solemnity of the process.”
Ward said Hood would still be allowed to meet with Eizember prior to the execution and would be able to witness the execution via a closed-circuit video feed.
Hood said during a Monday press conference all of the protests he has participated in over the years have been peaceful and any arrests that have occurred were peaceful and were due to reasons such as refusing to move or crossing and other acts of “civil disobedience.”
“The reason I was told I was a security threat is because I have this long history of activism and social advocacy,” Hood said during the press conference. “According to the standard that the Department of Corrections has set, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wouldn't be allowed in the execution chamber in Oklahoma.”
Hood, who has been Eizember’s spiritual adviser since September 2022, ministers to death-row prisoners nationwide and states in court documents he has visited with four other Oklahoma death row inmates and was the spiritual adviser of record for Benjamin Cole, who was executed by the state in October 2022.
Court documents state Hood was granted visits after a series of phone conversations, submission of clergy documents, and an extensive background check.
“The DOC has allowed Dr. Hood to visit the prison to minister to Mr. Eizember. In fact, Dr. Hood has visited four prisoners in recent months,” the lawsuit states. “Even after rejecting Dr. Hood’s efforts to be in the execution chamber, they have allowed Dr. Hood to continue ministering to Mr. Eizember and he is scheduled to meet with Mr. Eizember in person in the days leading up to his execution. Dr. Hood is clearly not a security concern.”
The Tuesday motion states ODOC “could end this litigation at any moment if Dr. Hood is allowed into Mr. Eizember’s execution chamber, allowed to pray, and be present.”
An order filed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Patrick R. Wyrick gave until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to file a response with an expedited hearing to be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Oklahoma City.
Eizember was convicted and sentenced to death plus 150 years for the October 2003 murders of Patsy Cantrell, 70, and her husband, A.J. Cantrell, 76, in their Creek County residence.
Hood in November 2022 released a 22-episode podcast on Spotify to engage the public about the case prior to Eizember's clemency hearing.
He spoke with Eizember over a four-day period about his childhood memories, traumas he experienced, what led to the Cantrell murders, and being on the road before his eventual capture in Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
