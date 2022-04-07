Attorneys for the federal government and Oklahoma's tribes stated in briefs filed this week that only Congress can address any concerns stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
Oklahoma attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a state appellate court's ruling that stripped concurrent jurisdiction over non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans under the federal General Crimes Act.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who was retried in federal court and sentenced to life in prison.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in 2021 applied the ruling to the Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Seminole, and Quapaw Nations in eastern Oklahoma.
The ruling gave the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native American defendants and victims within tribal lands under federal jurisdiction.
OCCA has at least twice denied the state's argument of concurrent jurisdiction, stating it is a "political matter" only Congress can address.
“The allocation of criminal jurisdiction in Indian country is Congress’s domain, and it has already addressed the matter,” a brief filed by The Five Tribes states. “To effect a change, the State must convince Congress why its preferred regime for Oklahoma is preferable, rather than asking the court to upend longstanding doctrine on a national scale.”
Attorneys representing tribes state Congress “has the greater capacity ‘to weigh and accommodate the competing policy concerns and reliance interests’ that have developed around Indian country jurisdiction and adjust them as necessary.”
“In short, Congress is acting—nationwide and in Oklahoma—to address criminal justice in Indian country by providing for additional tribal authority and substantially supplementing funding and resources to both federal law enforcement and the Nations,” the tribes brief states.
Federal attorneys agree in the brief that Congress has not granted Oklahoma jurisdiction over offenses committed by non-Native Americans against Native Americans.
“To the contrary, Congress has enacted statutes specifically addressing such jurisdiction, which make clear that Oklahoma may not exercise it,” the government’s brief states.
The government states that although the decision in McGirt “increased the practical consequences of the consequences presented in Oklahoma, that change does not warrant a reversal of principles long governing criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country throughout the Nation.”
“This Court should reject Oklahoma’s invitation to upend the well-established jurisdictional regime in Indian country—including not only fee lands within a reservation, but also tribal trust and restricted lands—throughout the country,” the government states.
Briefs were also filed against the reversal by the National Congress of American Indians, Federal Indian Law Scholars and Historians, National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, The Navajo Nation, and others.
Argument in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 27 with a final decision expected later this year.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.