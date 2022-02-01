The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma said it will not be participating in a settlement totaling $590 million with Johnson & Johnson and three other major pharmaceutical companies over their role in the opioid crisis.
Court documents filed in the Eastern District of Ohio state the tribes, represented as members of The Tribal Leadership Committee, “reached settlements in principle to resolve Native American/Alaska Native Tribal Claims” filed against Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and Cardinal Health.
According to the settlement, J&J agreed to resolve the lawsuits for $150 million paid over two years with the remaining three companies paying $439,934,500 over seven years.
“All federally recognized tribes are eligible to participate in both settlements,” the settlement states.
The settlement does not include the $75,035,500 settlement reached with the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma in September 2021.
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma was one of 435 tribal government to file lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies and maintained the companies “are responsible for the opioid crisis.”
“This represents over 70% of the 574 federally recognized tribes in the United States,” the settlement states.
Choctaw Nation Director of Public Relations Randy Sachs said the tribe will not be participating in the settlement.
"The Choctaw Nation is not part of the national litigation filed in Ohio," Sachs said. "As such, the statement filed by The Tribal Leadership Committee in the national litigation doesn't affect us."
According to the court documents, the TLC was designated to coordinate the interests of the tribal governments including the “global resolution of opioid-related claims.”
J&J in a statement stated the settlement was “not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing” and the company “will continue to defend against any litigation that the final agreement does not resolve.”
The company said its settlement with the tribes is consistent with the framework of a nationwide $5 billion settlement against lawsuits filed by states, cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the U.S.
“The Company’s actions relating to the marketing and promotion of important prescription opioid medications were appropriate and responsible,” J&J said in the statement. “The Company no longer sells prescription opioid medications in the United States as part of our ongoing efforts to focus on transformational innovation and serving unmet patient needs.”
The Choctaw Nation stated in their lawsuit five causes of actions against the pharmaceutical companies — public nuisance, fraud, unjust enrichment, civil conspiracy and negligence and demanded a trial be held by a jury.
“Defendants made false representation to Choctaw Nation healthcare providers and/or omitted facts, regarding the risk, efficacy, and medical necessity of their opioids,” the Choctaw Nation’s lawsuit stated. “As a result, Choctaw Nation was directly and proximately damaged, including significant costs o the Choctaw Nation’s health system, undermining of the economic productivity of its citizens, and the harming the long-term health and welfare of Choctaw Nation citizens.”
Derrick James
