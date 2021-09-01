Choctaw Nation Tribal Council members recently approved a $1.8 billion budget for the new fiscal year.
The tribe said the budget will continue its commitment to tribal members to add new programs and services, focused on culture, education, housing and health to its increasing population.
According to the tribe, tribal membership increased by 6,228 in 2021 to a total of 205,842.
"I would like to thank the Tribal Council for passing this year’s budget which supports 144 different programs for our tribal members and continues the growth of the Nation," said Chief Gary Batton in a press release.
The tribe anticipates revenue in the amount of $2,093,905,047 with operating expenses in the amount of $1,383,124,580.
Maintenance capital expenditures are anticipated by the tribe to be $43,238,910 with the cost of goods sold being $456,440,449.
“The nation anticipates net revenue in operations in the amount of $211,101,108,” according to the budget.
The total budget requested for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2021, is $1,882,803,939.
"The Choctaw Nation continues to provide employment opportunities, grow education, health and housing services to tribal members and take on increased governmental responsibilities on our reservation after the McGirt decision,” said Batton. “We are proud to have proposed a positive cash flow budget that highlights our Nation’s financial stability."
According to the tribe, 240 new homes are planned to be built next year to bring the tribe closer to their strategic goal of providing 1,000 homes to members.
The Choctaw Nation is also planning to add 879 new jobs in fiscal year 2022 increasing total associates to 12,416.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
