Choctaw chief encourages tribal members to register as voters

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton encouraged educated tribal members to participate in upcoming local, state, and federal votes.
Batton signed a proclamation designating the week of Oct. 3-7 and every future first week of October in an even-numbered year to be “Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Voter Registration and Voter Education Week."
“I remind and encourage the Choctaw people — both now and in the future — to return their thoughts regularly to increasing the political power of the sovereign Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma,” Batton wrote in the proclamation.
The proclamation highlights the Choctaw experience gaining the right to vote in American elections.
“The right of self-expression by democratic representation is central to who we are as individuals and as the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma,” the proclamation states. “The right to vote — that inviolable right to be beard individually — serves as the foundation of our liberty.”
The proclamation highlights that Native Americans were not granted the right to vote in state or federal elections until the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 was signed into law and that the right for tribal citizens to vote in tribal elections was enshrined in the tribe’s 1983 constitution.
“The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma recognizes that the only safeguard against future abuses within the American federal system is an informed citizenry and encourages the promotion of the same,” the proclamation states.
Batton thanked Choctaw members, associates, friends, family members, and partners who continue to protect the tribe’s right to self-governance and promote Choctaw culture.
“I call upon those allies to continue building coalitions throughout the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and abroad which will promote tribal self-governance as a proper path to increased public safety and greater economic growth across southeastern Oklahoma and throughout the nation,” the proclamation states.
Several voter registration and education events will be held across the tribe’s southeast Oklahoma reservation this week.
A weeklong event will be held at the Durant Regional Medical Center with one-day events held at the McAlester Health Clinic on Oct. 4; Idabel Health Clinic Oct. 5; And the Poteau Health Clinic Oct. 6.
All events run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled dates.
The McAlester Health Clinic is located at 1127 S. George Nigh Expy.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election is Oct. 14.
Batton encouraged the sovereign Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and it’s members and allies to utilize the week to “regularly renew our bonds of friendship and forge new partnerships across Oklahoma and elsewhere committed to the unified proposition, Nan achukma il ahni atokosh il atokloi (We care so we vote)."
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
