Another hearing set in Latimer County case

A Latimer County judge who ruled the Choctaw Nation was never disestablished will now decide if the state lacks jurisdiction in a case accusing a Native American man of sex crimes against a child.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals remanded the case against 79-year-old Keith Elmo Davis for a second time — this time asking a judge to address Davis’ application for post-conviction relief “specifically his claim that the state lacked jurisdiction to charge, try, and convict him because the crime occurred on the Choctaw Reservation and that he is an Indian.”
Davis was found guilty by a Latimer County Jury in 2005 on one count of forcible sodomy and one count of lewd of indecent proposal to a child under 16 and was sentenced to consecutive 20 and 15-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the crimes, according to court documents.
The two rulings by the Appeals Court come after the July 2020 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
The Supreme Court ruled Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who was retried in federal court and found guilty in November 2020.
Court records show the Supreme Court granted Davis a writ of certiorari the same day as the McGirt decision, which vacated a decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and remanded the case back to OCCA “for further consideration in light of McGirt v. Oklahoma.”
According to court documents, the Supreme Court’s decision came after OCCA originally affirmed a 2019 Latimer County Judge’s decision to deny Davis’ post-conviction relief after he contended the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him due to his status as a Native American and the crime occurring within historical boundaries of the Choctaw Nation.
After the Supreme Court’s mandate, the Appeals Court remanded the case back to Latimer County for an evidentiary hearing held in November 2020.
District 16 Associate District Judge Bill Welch ruled in December 2020 that the Choctaw Nation was never disestablished by Congress.
“It appears that at one time Congress considered or anticipated the disestablishment of the Indian nations and some steps were taken forward that goal through the granting of allotments and possible other measures,” Welch wrote in his ruling. “But steps in the direction of disestablishment fall short of clear language by Congress disestablishing the Choctaw Nation.”
Welch also ruled that Davis was 3/16 Cherokee and an enrolled member of the Cherokee Tribe and was such at the time he was charged.
The judge wrote the state of Oklahoma showed no evidence Congress “unambiguously” disestablished the Choctaw Nation.
“This case occurred in Latimer County, which is in Indian country,” Welch wrote in his December 2020 ruling.
Davis’ new hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Latimer County Courthouse.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.