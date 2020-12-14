OKLAHOMA CITY — It came as no surprise that the state’s seven presidential electors unanimously cast their ballots for President Donald J. Trump.
Each had been pre-selected by the state’s GOP party and heading into Monday were unwavering in their support of the current Republican U.S. president.
So one-by-one, Oklahoma’s Republican electors — four women and three men — filed up to a table in the Capitol to cast their ballots for Trump. Their party’s candidate handily won the state’s popular vote, so they received the honor of casting Oklahoma’s electoral ballots for him. Some electors wore Trump or Vice President Mike Pence face masks. Another wore a Trump pin on her sweater.
Under the nation’s controversial Electoral College process, 538 electors — including one from each of Oklahoma’s five congressional districts and one representing each U.S. Senate seat — were tasked with voting for the next president and vice president.
When the nationwide Electoral College votes were tallied, ultimately Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, were affirmed the winners.
The process, which is enshrined into the U.S. Constitution and always happens on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December following the general election, has existed for nearly 200 years and has largely remained unchanged over the centuries.
Still, state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed several pieces of legislation seeking to overhaul Oklahoma’s process of selecting electors.
SB 33 would strip the elector selection power from the state’s political parties, and instead require the Legislature to meet and elect the electors. That power would revert back to the state’s political parties the moment federal law requires security measures for elections, including voter identification requirements and the use of auditable paper ballots, he said.
Dahm said constitutionally the Legislature already has the authority to select electors. It’s only been in the modern era that they’ve shifted that responsibility to political parties.
“I don’t know if they’d be willing to give that up,” Dahm said. “Again constitutionally, (the selection power) rests with the Legislature. If the Legislature wants to take that power back they can. Ultimately, this is more about making sure we have election integrity, which we have in Oklahoma, but we need it on a national scale.”
Dahm said Oklahomans should trust lawmakers to vote for the president that is the best fit for the country.
“We have things that the legislatures do that impacts the people of Oklahoma way more than who the president is,” he said.
He also co-authored SB 32 with state Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant. That bill modifies the oath presidential electors must take. The new oath would require electors to swear they will only cast a ballot for a presidential nominee based on the results of the state popular vote — or for whomever the Oklahoma Legislature directs them to vote. It prohibits electors from voting based on the results of the national popular vote.
Bullard did not respond to a request for comment, but Dahm said the intent of the bill is to ensure Oklahoma does not participate in a national movement to abolish the Electoral College. Critics of the Electoral College want the winner of the national popular vote to become president.
Party leaders with the state Republican and Democratic parties did not respond to a request for comment on the measures.
Former Republican state Rep. Bobby Cleveland served as a Republican elector four years ago when Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Cleveland said when he was selected by the state GOP to serve as an elector, he swore an oath that he would cast his ballot for whichever Republican received the most votes. The state’s Democratic party also chose its own electors in the unlikely event Clinton won Oklahoma’s popular vote.
“We certainly don’t need to go meddling with it, speaking from the voice of a former elector,” Cleveland said.
Still Cleveland said he received nearly 3,000 letters from across the country four years ago, trying to convince him to violate his oath and not vote for Trump.
He said Oklahoma doesn’t have — and has never had — issues with so-called faithless electors, who violate their oath.
“The system we have in place is a good system,” Cleveland said. “It works. We don’t need to be changing it. That’s the last thing we need to mess with.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.