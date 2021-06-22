OKLAHOMA CITY — A decision not to tax billions in unemployment compensation will cost Oklahoma coffers an estimated $64.73 million in income tax returns, state tax officials said.
With more than $2.1 billion paid in unemployment compensation in 2020, Oklahoma Tax Commission officials said the majority of that will impact the current fiscal year 2021 budget, and not the upcoming budget year, which starts July 1.
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, the Senate’s budget chair, said he expects the impact to be closer to $110 million.
He said the state had an option to decouple from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, but chose not to. State tax officials said the American Rescue Plan excluded certain taxpayers from paying taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation paid in 2020.
“We did not feel like it’d be right for us to tax those unemployment benefits,” Thompson said.
The taxation of unemployment benefits resumes at the end of the month, when the state stops accepting federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation, he said.
Bonnie Campo, a spokeswoman for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, said there wouldn’t be a need to cut any state services to offset the loss in revenue because collections through May exceeded the amount needed for the existing budget.
“The remaining unspent revenue can provide ‘cushion’ for this impact should it not be offset by higher collections in other areas,” she said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
