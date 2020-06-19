Louise Williams, age 95, of Hartshorne, died on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Tulsa. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday June 22, 2020 in the Elmwood Cemetery Pavilion in Hartshorne under the direction of Brumley-Mills Funeral Home of Hartshorne. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. …