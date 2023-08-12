McAlester High School’s aviation programs received a state grant this week to help with student projects that will benefit the community.
The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission awarded more than $500,000 in grant money during its August meeting on Wednesday with MHS being one of 71 schools across the state receiving a grant from the Aerospace and Aviation Education Grant Program.
MHS was awarded a $6,000 grant for its aeronautics courses.
“I am so proud that the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission is equipping students with the training and resources they need to pursue a future in our state’s second-largest industry,” said Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz in a release announcing the grant approvals.
All of the schools awarded the grant teach the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s “You Can Fly” curriculum.
MHS started offering aviation in 2018, added aeronautics I in fall 2019 through the AOPA partnership and added aeronautics II in fall 2020. MHS is also partnered with Tango Flight, Inc, to become just one of three programs across the state to offer a program teaching students how to build and fly an airplane.
Students are learning to build an RV-12iS — a two-seat all-metal side-by-side ready to build plane. All students will be able to work on the plane and take a flight upon passing inspection.
Delilah Rodriguez, executive director of curriculum and instruction for MPS, represented the district at the Wednesday meeting and thanked the board for their continued support.
“This is our fifth year for the AOPA curriculum and our second for the Tango Flight Program, Rodriguez told the board. “It has been very valuable to the students to see what’s the next step, especially in McAlester.”
Rodriguez said more than 150 students are currently enrolled with the program expanding to students at the Randy Hughes Middle School.
This year’s project will take the students outside the classroom and into the community.
“The lead question for the project is ‘How can I help my community using the skills I gained in aviation,’” Rodriguez said.
She explained to the board students will use artificial intelligence and drones to help a selected business create a new or updated marketing and use skills learned in the aviation classes. A presentation will be made by the students at the end of the course to the target business and other professionals for approval.
“The end goal is for them to see how that can invest in their community using aviation and drones,” Rodriguez said.
The Aeronautics Commission said aviation is a significant economic engine for the state with more than 1,100 companies providing 120,000 direct jobs in the state. But in order to keep up with the current trajectory of growth in the industry, a capable workforce will be needed.
“In my 40 years in public education I never experienced anything as remarkable as the tremendous growth of aviation education that has taken place in Oklahoma schools in the past few years,” said Paula Kedy, Aerospace and Aviation Education Coordinator for the agency in the press release. “I am so proud to have the opportunity to work with teachers and entities across the state that are committed to providing strong aviation STEM opportunities for students.”
