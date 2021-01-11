Work zones. Lane closures. Speed reductions.
Those were some of the new conditions along U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester as Phase 2 of the highway reconstruction project got underway Monday.
Phase 2 of the project along the highway, also known as the George Nigh Expressway where it wends through McAlester, will be on a larger scale than the project’s $13 million Phase I. Phase 2 is budgeted at $32 million and projected to take 1.5 years to complete.
It includes reconstruction of U.S. Highway 69 and South Peaceable Road south to near South Fourteenth Street, along with related projects.
The project’s opening day resulted in the closure of one lane for southbound Highway 69 traffic, with the speed limit reduced to 40 mph. Orange signs also warned drivers they were entering designated work zones.
Day one also brought partial closure of a portion of a western frontal road, or service road, on the west side of the highway. While signs were up indicating “no through traffic” was allowed on the west side of the frontal road beginning at what used to be the Peaceable Road intersection, traffic was allowed to access the restaurants and other businesses past the “no through traffic” signs at the site.
McAlester Mayor John Browne had opposed the highway project back when he served as Ward 3 city councilor. He’s now ready to see it finished because he thinks it will be safer for motorists and better for businesses along the highway to see the project completed.
“My preference was we slow everybody down and give them a chance to stop and shop in McAlester,” Browne said. But since Phase 1 of the project is already done, Browne is anxious to see Phase 2 finished as well.
“I do support the second phase of the plan,” Browne said. “We need to get this completed.”
Browne said he wants to see the project completed for two reasons: “For our businesses and for safety.
“Nobody will ever convince me the J-turn is safe,” Browne said — a reference to the J-turn put in place during Phase 1 of the project that directs southbound drivers wanting to head the other direction to make a turn across the two lanes of northbound drivers on the highway.
“I ask for people to be patient; it’s going to be frustrating,” Browne said of the more than 1-and-one-half years it’s expected to take to finish the project. “Everybody will be doing their best to get it done on time.”
Still, he knows through the Phase 1 experience that some drivers will not be happy while construction is ongoing.
“At some point, everybody’s going to be mad,” Browne said.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said he has been in pre-construction meetings with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and with Allen Construction, contractor for the project. He said he was assured every effort will be made to accommodate businesses along the corridor during Phase 2 of the project.
“I was in pre-construction meetings and they were talking about working on the frontage roads and how they will move things into the new corridors,” Stasiak said. “I think they’re going to be cooperative.”
