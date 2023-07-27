Southeastern Oklahoma State University will hold its 2023 summer commencement ceremonies on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29 in Durant with several local students graduating.
On Friday, July 28, master’s degrees will be conferred at 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 29, baccalaureate degrees will be awarded at 9 a.m.
Both ceremonies will be held in Bloomer Sullivan Arena and will also be available for viewing online at www.SE.edu and on the SE Facebook and YouTube pages.
Local candidates for graduation are listed below, organized by permanent hometown.
Adamson: Anna Lynne Benedict
Hartshorne: Frank War
McAlester: Adelee Myree Dominic, Thomas Marvin Irish, Colby Lynn Sexton, Jenna Brooke Swbon
Quinton: Kamron S Deaton
Talihina: Timothy James Brewer
Wilburton: Ramie Karalynn Baughman
