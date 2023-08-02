Southeastern Oklahoma State University has announced the launch of six new degree programs, which will be available in the Fall II term.
Of the six new degree programs, three are undergraduate degrees and three are graduate degrees.
These degree programs are available to begin in the Fall II term, with an application deadline of October 2 and classes beginning on October 16. These programs are fully online and can be completed on accelerated timelines.
These degree programs add to a robust portfolio of some of the most affordable online programs in the state of Oklahoma.
All out-of-state students, both undergraduate and graduate, will receive a 100% out-of-state, non-resident tuition waiver each semester while eligible to enroll at Southeastern. The out-of-state, non-resident tuition waiver is available for any semester.
Full program descriptions and application information are available online at online.se.edu, along with previously existing online degree programs.
New degree programs are:
UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (Community Psychology)
Bachelor of Arts in Theatre (Arts Administration)
Bachelor of Sciences in Recreation Sports Management – Communication Leadership
GRADUATE DEGREES
Master of Arts in Organizational Management and Leadership
Master of Science in Sports Administration – Leadership
Master of Science in Sports Administration – Strategic Communication
Southeastern now offers 36 Bachelor’s degree programs, 14 Master’s degree programs, and six Graduate Certificate programs. Many of the degree areas have concentrations tailored to a specialization within the major.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.