Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health released Monday evening shows the southeast Oklahoma region entered Tier 2 of the state’s hospital surge plan.
Of the 326 staffed hospital beds available in the region, 74 are filed with COVID-19 patients as of Monday with three under investigation, the data states.
The report comes at the same time a record number 1,566 COVID-19 hospitalizations was reported Monday across the state.
Tier 2 means 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in the region are COVID-19. What that means is some of the following actions will take place at the hospitals according to their internal surge plans: Selective reduction in elective procedures by hospitals and hospitals implementing a shared staffing pool.
In order to move up in tiers, OSDH states hospital capacity is calculated on a regional basis with tiers triggered by each region exceeding a pre-determined threshold for three consecutive days.
Data shows the region was at 21.2% on Saturday, 19% on Sunday, and 22.7% on Monday, with two of the three days in Tier 3 status except for Sunday.
The only region still in Tier 1 is the east central region, that encompasses Muskogee, Okmulgee, and Tahlequah.
Data from OSDH shows 1,850 active cases of COVID-19 in southeastern Oklahoma with a total of 123 deaths as of Monday.
