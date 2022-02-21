Laurie Smith said she wants to make more light across campus.
The high school teacher and coach said Monday during a speech after being named the 2022 McAlester Public Schools Teacher of the Year that she plans to continue making more light through sharing projects, making connections with students and staff, and more — then challenged everyone to help as much as possible to make each campus the best it can be at all times.
“Be a light because when you are a light and you share your light, you’re not losing anything,” Smith said. “The only thing you’re doing is creating more light.
“My goal when I walk into my building every single day is to make more light,” she added.
Smith was among five award finalists — including Jefferson Early Childhood Center’s Cassie Cooper, Parker Intermediate Center’s Rachel Magaw, Puterbaugh Middle School’s Margie McElhany, and McAlester High School’s Tracy Matthews.
She thanked the finalists and district staff members for their hard work before also thanking their friends and family for supporting them.
Smith asked friends, family and colleagues of the five finalists to stand — saying a small group of five teachers can impact many people.
“It’s so important that we remember that if we can effect this many adults, we can effect so many kids over the course of our careers as teachers,” Smith said.
Smith said that although each teacher might feel like they make a small impact, they impact several people throughout their careers.
Smith grew up in Odessa, Texas, and attended Permian High School before moving to Ruidoso, New Mexico for her senior year of high school.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University and plans to earn a master’s degree from Southern Nazarene University.
Smith’s taught world history, government, English, and computer science during her 21-year career that includes stints in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. She teaches English for 10th and 11th grade at McAlester High School and coaches volleyball.
Last year’s MPS Teacher of the Year Rachel Morris spoke about the difficulties educators face and challenged colleagues to continue making connections with students in helping them move forward.
During the ceremony’s opening, MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes thanked district employees during a series of “thank you” letters fashioned like segment made famous on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
He thanked some administrators for playing along with nicknames, others for finally getting on group messages after an extended amount of time, and other inside jokes with staff members.
Hughes ended the bit on a serious note thanking staff members for all the work they do for the students.
“Thank you for making a difference in the kids’ lives,” Hughes said.
