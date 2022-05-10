Siren warning tests are set for Wednesday, May 11, in 10 Pittsburg County municipalities.
Test sites include McAlester and nine other communities, with tests set from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., weather permitting, said McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe.
Plans call for all of the sirens in the city of McAlester to be set off at the same time, but times may vary in some of the other communities around the county, said Emergency Management Deputy Director Lois Lupardus.
"We're going to try and have somebody at all of the sites," Lupardus said. In some cases, that may involve personnel traveling from one to another.
"It should be done in an hour," said Lupardus.
In addition to McAlester, municipalities set to have their warning sirens tested on Wednesday include Haywood, Arpelar, Indianola, Shady Grove, Bugtussle, Alderson, Savanna, Kiowa and Hartshorne.
Emergency Management officials said some communities that have sirens not connected to the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management may also test their sirens.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.