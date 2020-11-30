Pittsburg County law enforcement are looking for a missing Savanna man.
A silver alert was issued Monday evening for 81-year-old Oscar James Greene.
Officials say Greene was last seen in a maroon 2006 Dodge Caravan.
Greene is described as a white man, 6 foot tall, 135 pounds, with green eyes, grey hair with a short grey beard and was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket with a hoodie and wears gloves.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts, call the Savanna Police Chief David Spears at 918-429-2105 or the Pittsburg County Sheriffs office at 918-423-5858.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.