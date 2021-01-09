A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a 94-year-old McAlester man.
The McAlester Police Department issued the Silver Alert for 94-year-old Finis Chisum.
According to MPD, Chisum was last seen around noon Friday and is possibly heading to Mangrum from McAlester.
The Silver Alert states Chisum is driving a Sliver 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis, license plate number HFJ443. Police say the vehicle has front end damage with a Donald Trump bumper sticker on the back glass.
Chisum is described as a white male who goes by his middle name, Lavell, and has a “proven medical or physical disability” and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death," according to the Silver Alert.
Anyone with information about Chisum's location can call the McAlester Police Department at 918-423-1212.
