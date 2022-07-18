McAlester Police responded Monday to the McAlester Regional Health Center campus after a witness reportedly saw a man running away from an electrical meter that was later found to be damaged by gunfire.
“We got there as soon as the call came in,” said McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod. “Every officer we had available was there in just a matter of seconds, no less than a minute.”
Officers were called to the Oklahoma Cancer Specialists building on the MRHC campus around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning in response to a report of an electrical meter that was hit by gunfire with a witness saying he saw a guy running from the area after he heard a noise.
“When we got there, we determined that the guy had actually saw the guy run about 30 minutes before we got the call,” Hearod said. “So we were 30 minutes behind. But we locked everything down and searched everywhere.”
According to the police chief, the witness told officers that he was standing in front of the building when he heard a noise and when he walked around, he saw a person running toward the hospital.
“The witness thought the person was running from somebody, so he goes around the corner to see and when he looks back, the guy was gone,” Hearod said. “Somehow later they figured out that somebody shot the electric meter.”
Hearod said fragments of a bullet were found inside the electric meter by employees of Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
The chief said although it was determined there was not an active shooter situation, officers searched the campus as a precaution.
“We searched the entire hospital. We searched every building in the area while alerting nearby clinics and business to lock their doors,” Hearod said.
Hearod said despite the hospital having “pretty good cameras” nothing was found within the initial time frame to substantiate what the witness saw.
“There is a grainy picture from a long ways away, but we could not see the color of the shirt due to dust on the camera.”
“We haven’t found anything yet to give us a suspect,” Hearod said. “We don’t know if that is exactly when it happened. The thing could have been shot last night sometime; we don’t know.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
