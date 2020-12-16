Law enforcement officers from the Hartshorne Police Department and the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting of a local man near noon Wednesday.
Hartshorne Police Chief Jerry Ford identified the shooting victim as Richard Newman, 52, of Hartshorne.
Ford said a call came in at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday regarding a report of a shooting at a residence along State Highway 1, near a former restaurant in the area.
After the call came in, Ford said he responded to an address in Hartshorne where Newman drove to after he was shot.
Newman was transported by ambulance to a parking lot near the Hartshorne baseball field where he was picked up by medical helicopter and transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center, according to Ford.
Ford said the matter remains under investigation, with the PCSO and Hartshorne Police on the scene soon after the shooting occurred. The sheriff's office took the lead on the investigation, since the shooting occurred outside Hartshorne city limits.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Wednesday afternoon a deputy was still interviewing witnesses.
Morris said at this point in the investigation the shooting appeared to have resulted from a family dispute. Several witnesses said the shot was fired when Newman approached the other man in the midst of the dispute.
The sheriff said his office has not made any arrests and from what the sheriff's investigation has determined, does not feel an arrest was warranted at this point.
Morris expected a report to soon be ready soon to turn over to District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan's office, which will determine if any charges should be filed in connection with the incident.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.