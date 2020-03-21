Law enforcement officers are investigating a fatal shooting in Pittsburg County.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Samuel Nava died around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after he apparently fired several rounds during an overnight gathering west of Kiowa on Harper Valley Road.
“But we’re still investigating it,” Morris said.
Morris said the man was among several at the gathering before he shot several rounds.
He said investigators continue looking into the matter.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
