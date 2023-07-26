Neighbors building Neighborhoods logo

The Community-Based Prevention Services of Neighbors Building Neighborhoods in Muskogee would like to make you aware of our services and what support the CBPS can provide.

Our primary focus is to serve as a community resource of substance abuse prevention. We educate and inform communities through multiple strategies including community

based services and environmental strategies.

Neighbors Building Neighborhoods CBPS provides services to Muskogee,

McIntosh, and Pittsburg Counties. We take the proactive approach in

reducing substance abuse among communities, specifically adult binge

drinking, underage drinking, stimulant use, and non-medical use of

prescription drugs. We identify factors in a community that cause the

risk of substance abuse and work to promote protective factors that

serve to minimize the risk of substance use/abuse.

To help reduce underage drinking the CPBS partners with local law

enforcement to conduct strategies such as alcohol compliance checks,

promote Oklahoma’s Social Host Law, and refer local retailers to the

ROCMND Responsible Beverage Service & Sales (RBSS Training), a free,

ABLE-approved alcohol server training.

To reduce the non-medical use of prescription drugs and stimulant use,

the CPBS focuses on strategies that promote proper storage, safe

disposal of prescription drugs, and preventing overdoses. For example,

the CBPS promotes local prescription drug drop boxes in the

communities and partners with organizations in local Rx disposal days,

and direct people to OK I’m Ready, a site centralized to help people

with substance use issues, and options for treating those issues.

The CPBS also works very closely with partner coalitions, and seeks to

equip community members with services and strategies to solve local

problems and impact local norms. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods CBPS

is funded through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and

Substance Abuse Services.

For more information on services please contact Scott Welch at

(918) 683-4600 or swelch@nbn-nrc.org

