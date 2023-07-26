The Community-Based Prevention Services of Neighbors Building Neighborhoods in Muskogee would like to make you aware of our services and what support the CBPS can provide.
Our primary focus is to serve as a community resource of substance abuse prevention. We educate and inform communities through multiple strategies including community
based services and environmental strategies.
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods CBPS provides services to Muskogee,
McIntosh, and Pittsburg Counties. We take the proactive approach in
reducing substance abuse among communities, specifically adult binge
drinking, underage drinking, stimulant use, and non-medical use of
prescription drugs. We identify factors in a community that cause the
risk of substance abuse and work to promote protective factors that
serve to minimize the risk of substance use/abuse.
To help reduce underage drinking the CPBS partners with local law
enforcement to conduct strategies such as alcohol compliance checks,
promote Oklahoma’s Social Host Law, and refer local retailers to the
ROCMND Responsible Beverage Service & Sales (RBSS Training), a free,
ABLE-approved alcohol server training.
To reduce the non-medical use of prescription drugs and stimulant use,
the CPBS focuses on strategies that promote proper storage, safe
disposal of prescription drugs, and preventing overdoses. For example,
the CBPS promotes local prescription drug drop boxes in the
communities and partners with organizations in local Rx disposal days,
and direct people to OK I’m Ready, a site centralized to help people
with substance use issues, and options for treating those issues.
The CPBS also works very closely with partner coalitions, and seeks to
equip community members with services and strategies to solve local
problems and impact local norms. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods CBPS
is funded through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and
Substance Abuse Services.
For more information on services please contact Scott Welch at
(918) 683-4600 or swelch@nbn-nrc.org
