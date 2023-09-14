Oklahoma’s Senate leader said he wants Gov. Kevin Stitt to appear before a Senate budget committee to answer questions about his “vague” call for special session.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he and Stitt hadn’t spoken with each other since May 19 and he did not get a heads up prior to Stitt’s announcement for a special session.
“I didn’t get any specifics on it until the rest of the world learned on Sept. 11,” Treat said during a Wednesday press conference. “So, I’m trying to process it and look through it.”
Treat said Stitt’s call for the special session was “vague” and was calling on the governor to come before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Oct. 3 to explain what his goals are and where he wants to make cuts.
“We cannot act until we have more specific details,” Treat said.
Stitt said Monday he is calling the special session “to demand tax fairness for all Oklahomans” by delivering tax cuts to taxpayers and increase transparency in the state budget process.
“We have one job — to serve and protect all four million Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “I’m calling on the Legislature to fight for Oklahomans and demand fairness and transparency in our tax system and our budget process. I am also calling on the Legislature to put Oklahoma on a path to zero income tax and give Oklahomans a much-needed tax break. If not now, when?”
As part of his demands, Stitt is requesting a trigger law that will mandate if a state or federal court rules Native Americans in eastern Oklahoma do not have to pay state taxes, then no Oklahoman will have to pay taxes.
Both Stitt and Treat said they are watching a case before the Oklahoma Supreme Court about the issue.
Alicia Stroble, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, filed an appeal with the state’s highest court after the Oklahoma Tax Commission overruled a tax judge’s ruling in her favor. Stroble is asking to be exempted from state income taxes because she lives and works on her tribe’s reservation in line with Oklahoma Code.
The code states “the income of an enrolled member of a federally recognized Native American tribe shall be exempt from Oklahoma individual income tax when the person is living within ‘Indian Country’ under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs; and the income is earned from sources within ‘Indian Country’ under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs.”
OTC said the judge’s ruling was “an unauthorized expansion” of the 2020 McGirt ruling to state taxation matters and stated the ruling in McGirt only applied for purposes under federal criminal law under the Major Crimes Act.
Treat said that approximately $4 billion in taxes would be lost if the trigger law is put in place and the legislature needs “real answers” on what will happen if courts rule against the state.
“Are we going to close schools? Are we going to undo the recent teacher pay raises? Are we going to tax oil and gas and businesses more? Are we going to close hospitals? “Are we going to raise property taxes?” Treat said. “These are all questions the governor needs to answer directly to Oklahomans instead of just sending out an ambiguous special session call.”
Treat estimated the state would lose $200 million dollars in tax revenue if the court rules in favor of Stroble and the ruling is applied to Native Americans living in eastern Oklahoma.
“I find it interesting that the governor is willing to forfeit $4 billion and compromise education, healthcare, public safety, transportation, because he is upset, potentially about a hypothetical case that may go against us.”
The senate leader said he believes the state and the tribes would likely come to an agreement on the taxing of their tribal members through compacts.
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton commended Treat on his response to call for special session.
“We commend Senate Pro Temp Greg Treat’s fight for transparency and efficiency in state government. Priorities and goals should be stated clearly before jumping into another special session,” Batton said. “We look forward to a resolution that benefits all Oklahomans and unifies rather than divides our great state.”
The special session will begin Oct. 3.
