The Oklahoma Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee approved the appointment of Gary Crawley of Pittsburg County and the community of Savanna to serve as a member of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission to serve a 5-year term ending June 30, 2025.
It will now go to the Senate Floor and then to Governor J. Kevin Stitt, who nominated Crawley, for signature.
Crawley will begin serving as the Area V Commissioner at the July Commission meeting.
“The Oklahoma Conservation Commission (OCC) is excited that Governor Stitt’s nomination of Gary Crawley moved through the Senate Agriculture Committee,” said Trey Lam, Executive Director of the OCC. “Gary’s experience serving the people of Oklahoma through many leadership positions in different agriculture organizations will make him a valuable addition to the Conservation Commission. Not only does Gary have a great deal of knowledge on agriculture issues, but his service on the Pittsburg County Conservation District Board and participation in the Oklahoma Association of Conservation District’s Leadership Training Class makes him an excellent fit to serve on the Conservation Commission. I look forward to working with Gary to conserve, protect and restore Oklahoma’s soil and water.”
The conservation districts in Oklahoma are grouped into five areas in the state. Each area is represented by a Conservation Commission board member. Crawley will represent Area V. The conservation districts in that area include: Pittsburg, Okfuskee, Checotah, McIntosh, Hughes, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pontotoc, Coal, Johnston, Atoka, Talihina, Pushmataha, Marshall, Bryan, Kiamichi and Little River.
Crawley, the second generation to operate his family’s cattle operation in Pittsburg County, started as an associate board member in November of 2016 then succeeded Wayne Sexton on the Pittsburg County Conservation District Board in 2019.
Crawley was a County Supervisor for Farmers Home Administration where in addition to supervising employees, he assisted with home, land and farm loans. During that time, he supervised the operating loans as well. In the mid-1990s, Farmers Home Administration changed over to the Farm Service Agency, where he continued to supervise home, land and operating loans. In this role, Crawley would travel to three counties to supervise the application processing procedures. In April 2001, he was promoted to District Director/Supervisor, with duties including the supervision of about 40 employees. Crawley supervised an area of 13 counties that had 10 offices. He supervised the home, land, operating loans and commodity programs. He met with County Committees, Bankers, Farm Organizations and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council Members to promote the agency services. He worked in this role until 2010. He later began working as a contractor for banks as an inspector and appraiser, and also has done contract work for USDA.
Crawley, a graduate of Oklahoma State University, has received numerous awards for his performance. He serves on the Pittsburg County Farm Bureau Board and serves as the Vice President on the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Board. He’s served on the state board for eight years.
Crawley and wife Wilma manage their cattle operation in eastern Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.