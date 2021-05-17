A second former Hartshorne city official has been federally-charged in relation to the alleged theft of city funds.
Court documents show Shirley Day, the former city treasurer for Hartshorne, was charged by information in the Eastern District of Oklahoma on one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.
The information filed against Day alleges she received more than $10,000 in benefits under a federal program involving a grant, contract, subsidy, loan, guarantee, insurance, or other federal assistance from 2009 through 2016 and obtained the funds “by fraud, embezzlement, and otherwise without authority, property worth at least $5,000 owned by the City of Hartshorne."
Day, along with former city clerk Dawn Dunkin, was strongly criticized in an investigative audit conducted and released by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office in 2017 — which showed at least $1.8 million in missing or misappropriated city of Hartshorne funds.
Dunkin pleaded guilty in November 2020 to a similar federal charge as Day and admitted to stealing more than $83,000 from the city between 2013 and 2016 by use of a city-issued credit card.
The investigatory audit included an executive summary that showed a possible amount of $1,725,336.16 of the city of Hartshorne’s utility revenues were not deposited during the combined periods of July 2009 through July 2016.
Regarding utility billing, the report states “Shirley Day did not appear to effectively execute her duties as City Treasurer in the collection, recording and depositing of utility billing revenue.
“Between July 2014 and July 2016 records reflected that $617,590.07 in utility payments were posted to customer accounts but were not deposited,” the state auditor’s report states.
“An analysis of utility deposits for an additional five-year period, July 2009 through June 2014, reflected a projected $1,107,746.09 in cash that had not been deposited,” the report states.
“During the combined periods of July 2009 through July 2016, it appears that a possible $1,725,336.16 of utility revenue was not deposited,” the audit report continues.
Both Day and Dunkin retired from their posts with the city and Carolyn Trueblood resigned from her position as Hartshorne mayor.
“It’s probably one of the worst cases of embezzlement on a city that we’ve seen — ever,” then-State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones told the News-Capital in 2017.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
