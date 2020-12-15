McAlester Public Schools officials made the tough decision to cancel Tuesday night's drive-by concert due to wintery weather.
"It was not an easy decision," said McAlester High School Band Director Mark Price.
"The weather conditions to perform is not safe for the kids," Price said.
The concert had been planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, along Choctaw Avenue in Downtown McAlester.
School officials have no plans to reschedule the drive-by concert.
"There's not a way to reschedule," said Price, who noted classes end at McAlester Public Schools on Friday.
While canceling was disappointing, school officials feel they are acting in the best interests of the students. Some snow and other precipitation had been falling while temperatures plummeted.
"We tried," Price said. "Maybe next year."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
