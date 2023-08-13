National Farmers Market Week is Aug. 6-12.
Why Shop at Farmers Markets?
• Most produce at Farmers Markets is locally grown. Local produce travels a short distance, so it is usually picked at peak ripeness, giving the produce more flavor and more nutrients.
• Farmers Markets may carry fruit and vegetable varieties typically not available in grocery stores.
• Farmers Markets are also a place for community gathering and may offer entertainment. They are great for families to interact and neighbors to meet.
Tips for Shopping at Farmers Markets
• Markets are usually outdoors, so wear comfortable clothing, shoes and sunscreen.
• Bring cloth or plastic bags with you. Some vendors may not have bags.
• Make a list but be flexible – while at the market, check out all vendors’ booths
• Cash is always accepted, but many Farmers Markets also accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards for SNAP benefits as well as tribal vouchers.
• Before doing any shopping, find out if your selected market accepts EBTs cards at the market. Look for the information booth for information on using your EBT card.
• Ask the farmer/vendor questions about the produce they grow.
• Go home soon after shopping at the market and put perishable foods in the refrigerator to keep food safe to eat. Remember; keep hot foods hot, cold foods cold!
• Visit the market often. Fruits and vegetables have different growing seasons. When they are in season, the price is often lower.
